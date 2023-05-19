NOTICE: Your children are NOT in danger from their teachers or the new school curriculum.
They are in danger of being denied the truth about the world they have inherited and the future they face.
Lets not let bigotry and lies fracture our community.
/s/ Paula Green
561 E. 8th St.
T or C, NM 87901
