Sentinel Team,
Wow, the paper was such a boost this morning. I was up early and got to enjoy the whole thing (I like to read it offline). So many constructive things going on in the community, lots of great, informative reports and inputs all around, amazing youth accomplishments, infrastructure improvements, celebrations, continuing education, city developments, business leaders sharing, so thankful for having the bigger picture of what’s up in our county - it's easy to get stuck in one little world of what you are working on, love getting reconnected to the bigger picture of why I'm here.
So, thank you all for the important work you are doing keeping us all on the same page, helping our businesses advertise services and stay in business and keeping our community connected, and a resounding thank you to whomever diligently delivers my paper very, very early each Friday – amazing!
s/Marianne Blaue
T-or-C, NM
