Dear Business Owner,
GRADBASH 2023 is proud to support our Hot Springs High School graduating seniors. We invite you to help us support these young men and women. With a donation to GRADBASH 2023 you will help us make an unforgettable memory for our graduates. We will be doing a lock in/game night for all our graduates, with prizes that will help get them on their own feet after high school. We would greatly appreciate any donation you can help us with.
The class of 2023 has approximately 80 students. These students have not only overcome a rough high school experience but have excelled. We all know that 2020 was a hard year for everyone and many people/businesses are still trying to recover. These students were locked down the end of their Freshman year and the beginning of their Sophomore year. They were still feeling the effects of COVID through their Junior year with many restrictions still in place at school. Now that things are better than the pandemic years, we want to celebrate our Seniors’ accomplishments and bring back the traditional high school experiences that all students deserve to have.
We are currently working on bringing back the old school Grad Bash lock in. Grad Bash was first introduced to help classmates celebrate their graduation together, give them prizes to help them get on their feet, and most importantly to lessen the risk of tragedies from parties with drinking and driving. HSHS Grad Bash will host a lock in our HSHS gym/cafeteria with games, food, movies, music, basketball, volleyball, and much more.
With all that being said, it would mean a great deal to our graduates to have your support. We would greatly appreciate any donations you could help us with. If you would like to donate but can’t give a monetary donation, a gift for our prize table or gift certificates from your business would be great. We will need all donations before May 18.
Our community has always banded together to help our children succeed. I know we will do it again this year as well. Thank you for taking the time to consider a donation to GRADBASH 2023. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact any senior parent, or me, Isabel Garcia, at (575) 894-8350 or iyoung@torcschools.net
Respectfully yours, 2023 students, parents & guardians.
s/Isabel Garcia
T-or-C, NM
