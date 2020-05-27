A recent and troubling poll has come out that indicates 82 percent of Americans would want a monthly stimulus check from Uncle Sam during the coronavirus pandemic, and likely beyond.
Forbes reported last Tuesday that the poll revealed the effects the coronavirus had on the public’s feelings towards government handouts.
There is no doubt that the government shutdown and statewide lockdown orders have put millions of families in nearly impossible financial conditions.
Then on Thursday, the U.S. reported another 2.4 million jobless claims, bringing the coronavirus pandemic’s total to 38.6 million in nine weeks. Chief economists on Wall Street are already witnessing a slow but continuous hemorrhaging of the economy.
The newest generations willingness to collect from the government can be traced back to their upbringing. They most often point to the 1996 book by then-First Lady Hillary Clinton called “It Takes a Village.” The book focuses on society’s 25-year failed roll in successful childrearing.
Folks, what it really takes is a mom and a dad to raise a child. And as the Good Book tells us, mom and dad are supposed to raise up that child with a moral character, that it’s not right to steal and it’s not right to take something that is not earned. Those are life’s lessons that get learned when you have a mom and dad in the household.
I suspect these numbers are pretty accurate because we’ve had a couple of generations that have been trained to believe in a handout. That somebody owes you something. The very idea of standing on your own two feet and making your own way in the world has in many ways become obsolete.
s/Patrick Kohs
415 Cherry Ln
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.