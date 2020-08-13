I read with interest the Sierra County Sentinel article from August 7, 2020, “Rangers” the day before I had my second encounter with a park ranger, the other incident happened in February 2020.
For 12 years I have gone to the lake daily to run barefoot for exercise, except in summer, the sand is too hot and I swim. The Santa Fe Festival 2019 showed a document “The Earthing Movie- The Remarkable Science Of Grounding,” available on YouTube. Having our bare feet in contact with the ground places us in a more natural state of proton electron balance and enhances energy, concentration, decreases pain and inflammation. And helps us sleep, deep restorative sleep.
My favorite place to go earthing is Lion’s Beach, which I ran accompanied by two dogs. When I saw a ranger or other people I leashed them. The ranger would pass by and give a wave. Frequently I saw dogs running behind their owner’s vehicles. I felt free as the big black birds flying above me. I know there are authoritative personalities in law enforcement that could, in an instant, bring all the freedom to an end; I just didn’t anticipate how harsh they would be doing it.
Last week the lake closed at 6 p.m., but the water closed an hour earlier. Huh? Why? Boats may take some time to exit but a person can emerge from the water in less than 5 seconds. I agree with the person who complained that he didn’t get off till 5 p.m., so that puts him in the no swim zone. I often went to swim at 5:30 p.m. On August 6, at about 5:05 p.m., I was finishing my swim with my 50-pound yellow lab; she was on a long floating leash and had been swimming alongside of me. She was now sitting on the sand, waiting to go home, 20-feet away. In the entirety of Lions Beach, there were two other vehicles and at a distance. It was the emptiest I had seen it this summer, so if the new hours are to keep people out, it’s working.
A ranger in a truck, apparently making the 5 p.m. rounds to route any humans out of the lake, got me in his sight and came angling down along Lion’s Beach with lights flashing and stopped in front of me.
I get out of the water to talk to him and asked him if I could get my towel? Clothes on? Just 20-feet away. 70-year-old woman wants to cover up. The answer from the ranger is “no”. I stupidly ask a second time, like it’s the most natural thing in the world. The ranger became infuriated with me, tells me I am in violation of the Park’s rules because I am in the water that closed at 5, but not the problem since I probably didn’t know, but says I am in violation of the NM leash law. He informs me a dog bite is as bad as a gunshot wound (I was an ER doctor for a decade in my younger years and while I didn’t argue with him I was thinking, no.
Then I was told about the dangers of javelinas, coyotes, rabies in the park and after taking down my name and phone number or birthday, I can’t remember because it was a jarring experience, that if I was in the park without my dog being leashed I would be barred permanently. And if I wanted my dog to retrieve something in the water she had to be on a retractable leash. When you think about it, he could have said, “Next time you get a ticket.”
Well goodbye paradise, my dreaded sad day had arrived. For my little water dog, no more swimming, because a retractable leash isn’t a good idea for a dog swimming out to retrieve a ball.
I explain to the ranger how it was for 12 years, the freedom we had and I’ve already gotten a citation. In late February 2020. As I was leaving the lake I stopped to report a truck with an empty boat trailer parked in the noonday sun with three barking dogs, and the windows barely cracked and no water that I could see. I parked, I admit, not so intelligently next to the entrance kiosk so my dogs were in the shade. This ranger came with lights flashing and informed me I was illegally parked and gave me a citation because I didn’t have my driver’s license and I was to go to court and show the judge my license. I was thinking swell, but go deal with the dogs.
I heard that people are calling the Sierra County Sentinel to give particulars of their experiences with this new group of rangers, and I encourage others to do so and anyone who wants complete anonymity can write me at my email, and I will pass it along to Governor Grisham, the mayor of Elephant Butte, Edna Trager, and the Sierra County Commissioners.
We understand there are new laws and order management at the Elephant Butte State Park; we just want to feel less intimidation by the rangers. And hey, how about another half hour of lake fun, like till 5:30 for people?
I invite the public to view the “Earthing” movie, come on out and walk/run barefoot. Earthing is an exercise that is very gentle on the joints. I run in the truck wheel tracks and have hurt my foot once, by stubbing a toe on a rock, an injury that didn’t sideline me. By 10 a.m. the sand is warm and the sunlight is perfect in the fall, winter and spring. The beach is 95% empty during those seasons. We can call it the “Elephant Butte Earthing Club.”
s/Joann Love, M.D.
T-or-C, NM
