Good Morning, little Jesus!
And how are you this day?
All swaddled there in Baby bandsIn wooden manger laid
Against the fragrance of the hay
Mid sheep and cattle thereAs soft and sweet as infants breath
Or springtime in the air
GoodMorning, little Potentate–
Thou great but tiny King!
Say, do you hear the glory songs
The mighty angels sing?And will you wear the purple robe
That only kings may know?
Is that a crown upon your head–
Or only Heaven’s glow?
Good Morning, little Savior!
Redeemer from sins’ dread!
Say, do the timbers of a cross
Surround your manger bed?
And does the hay, like tiny thorns
Leave mail marks on your hands?
Or do the swaddling clothes
Portend embrace of burial bands?
Good Morning, little Sacrifice!
Thou tiny perfect lamb
Awaiting slaughter in thy bed,
Thou God–the great I AM,
And does the blood within thy veins
Even now run cold as death?
Or does the life, which you will yield
Hang frozen on your breath?
Good Morning, little Son of God!
Our Prophet, Priest and King,
Our Savior and our Sacrifice,
Our worship now we bring,
And lest the anguish of Thy Cross
Disturb the infant rest,
Sleep now and rest awhile–
Upon thy mothers breast
At Christmas time in 1959, Samuel S. Smith had an experience that changed his life forever. Since then, each Christmas after that he has written a little prayer/story/poem to remember Christ’s birth. Now he has published them in a book, ‘Christmas Then and Now’.They start with 1961 and end with2019. The one above ‘GOOD MORNING!’ was written in 2005. Sam hopes that one or two of them might touch the heart of each reader. If you wish to receive a copy of this book, please forward a request to Samuel S. Smith, P.O. Box 234, Waynesville, NC 28786.
s/William R Graham
P.O. Box253
Elephant Butte NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.