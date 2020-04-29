Many thanks to all the essential workers and the shout outs in the Sentinel and everyone else. Please remember to continue to support the local restaurants, Matthew 25 and Senior Center box lunch and meals on wheels. The need is great; funds are tight. I’m sure the new round of federal small business funds will be gone by the time this goes to press.
A couple of people asked: “How come your letters are always paid?” I purposely write them long so the Sentinel gets a few bucks. Freedom of the press costs money. Just as any veteran knows, freedom ain’t free, sometimes it costs lives. We’re likely to still have a paper as a forum. You think the Albq. Journal or CNBC pays attention to here?
Also miss the snowbirds. Some are hunkered down cause where they’re from is loaded with the virus, but a bunch left in a hurry in mid-March only to be locked down there away from the children and grandchildren. Would rather be here than locked down in Michigan. Say what you want about them not supporting the school district, they spend a lot of money out here. Probably spend as much in five or six months as a lot of locals spend all year.
The county and E.B. and T-or-C are also gonna miss the lake people cause even when things open up, I’m betting the numbers will be way down. A lot of them have been unemployed and the smart ones will realize hanging out in RV’s and campgrounds with strangers from out-of-state just sounds contagious. Fear will be sobering for many.
Brings me to my next point: E.B. Lake and Caballo Lake should remain shut down through July 4th weekend. I can’t believe the virus didn’t come into the county through the gas stations, hotels, seven restaurants by the Williamsburg and T-or-C exits on I-25. Somebody likes us somewhere. What’s not good will be letting in a bunch of people from Texas, eastern Arizona, McKinley County, Bernalillo County and Sandoval County for long weekends at the lake. The virus needs to stay where it’s at. Plus it’s not too sanitary peeing behind the RV because your waste tank is full and it’s too far to walk to the port-a-john. I’ve been to Bonnaroo and Mardi Gras. I know it happens.
I can hear the moaning in advance from businesses and municipalities about GRT. Freedom is not another word for nothing left to lose. If the idiots prevail, I would like to see motels, campgrounds and RV parks limited to 33% of capacity for social distancing. 50% is too tight. Plus if you do open the lake, the closest I’m going to it will be Bigfoot, Casa Taco and E.B. American Legion. In a mask. Just saying.
s/Steve Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
