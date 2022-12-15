Whether you know it or not, you are a servant. You might be serving someone else, yourself, the evil that surrounds you or the God that created you. But you really are a servant, working for someone.
The Bible says that you can’t serve two masters, and in another place it says you can’t serve God and mammon. So take a step back, and take a breath. Look at exactly who you are try to make happy. If you do things just to make you happy, so that you can get ahead, you’re probably not serving God. If you do things to benefit other people, it will make you happy.
More importantly, you are making God happy at the same time. It doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Being kind to someone doesn’t cost you a dime. But being kind, you might make the difference in someone else’s life, even to the point that it stops them from committing suicide.
Just keep looking for the next right thing to do. The rewards are so worth it! God’s retirement package is out of this world!
s/Evelyn Drummond
Sioux Falls, SD
