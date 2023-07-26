“Justice exalteth a nation, but sin maketh nations miserable.” (Prv. 14:34) “Behold the eyes of the Lord God are upon the sinful kingdom, and I will destroy it from the face of the earth.” (Amos 9:8)
St. Paul gives a list of some of the sins that make men and nations sinful and thus evil: “Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are fornication, uncleanness, immodesty, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcrafts, enmities, contentions, jealousies, wraths, quarrels, dissensions, sects, envies, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like. Of the which I foretell you, as I have foretold to you, that they who do such things shall not obtain the kingdom of God.” (Gal. 5:19-21) This is a perfect description of many nations in the world today, especially in the West, which includes the USA.
Any man or nation that is guilty of mortal sin is not of God but of the Devil. St. John says, “He that committeth sin is of the devil.” (1 Jn. 3:8) In the USA the following sins are rampant: homosexuality; transgenderism; prostitution; sexualization of children; pedophilia; pornography; so-called civil unions or marriages between homosexuals; the traditional family is turned upside down and destroyed; adultery; contraception; murder (which includes abortion); feminism; effeminate men; lawlessness and disorder in the big cities and by Antifa groups; Satanism, witchcraft, Luciferianism, Kabala, Talmudism, Freemasonry, and other forms of the occult; greed; theft; rampant mental illnesses; suicide; massive greed and corruption in the banks and other financial institutions, the government, military, judicial system, and the medical field. And the USA exports and promotes these sins to other nations.
So woe to you who call the USA blessed and a beacon of light for the world, for you are truly blind and cursed and will suffer her punishments and eventual destruction if you do not repent. “Woe to you that call evil good and good evil.” (Isa. 5:20)
For your only hope of salvation, please visit the www.JohnTheBaptist.us website.
Richard Joseph Michael Ibranyi (RJMI) at MaryLittleRemnant@Gmail.com.
s/William Norris
T-or-C, NM
