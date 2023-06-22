We have too many people who are not accepting what is real with the present technology we have today. The knowledge we have today still doesn't understand how the soul and the outer body are mismatched, or the body parts are mixed up on the same body.
Reverend Dr. Gordan K. Powel gave us a sermon on, "Jehovah God Doesn't Make Junk." Since God created everything, how are deformities happening by the original standards He created?
We have too many people thinking that there are just five different behaviors. There are actually seven. If you remember, God believed in the number seven. He created the Earth and everything on it in six days and rested on the seventh. The six-day work week and resting on the seventh. The seven different behaviors, and etc.
You can find more information by looking up LGBTQIA plus Basic Terms and Definitions. We must use information from the past and present 21st century. We must stop keeping people deprived of the truth. I try to make people understand that they should beware of false prophets, or prophets that are out to make profits. I was taught to stand up for Jesus, even if you have to go alone. We also must understand that God created the first rainbow to remind himself that he would not flood the entire Earth again. Since then the rainbow has represented many quality visions.
You must be alert to the meaning of words when you use books written in different time periods. You must learn how people used different ideas to divide and conquer people. World War II was an example to do genocide once again and create a superior race. After that they have been using racial divisions to divide and conquer people by using deception and hate. Now we have false prophets using hate to divide and ridicule people because of the way they were created and developed. We must look for what is true and accept the facts.
These are the books I use as references: The Living Bible which is a People’s Study Bible, Holy Bible which is the new International Version, Holy Bible, which is of the King James Version, The New World Translation of the Holy Bible, New Catholics Version of The Holy Bible, Life Application Study Bible which is a New Living Translation, New International Bible Commentary, Ancient History by Charles Rollin, Environmental Health, and Environmental Administration. We must look at the past and present to create tomorrow's future.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
