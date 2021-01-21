Remember Kate Smith, when she introduced the new song, “God Bless America”?
“While the storm clouds gather,
Far across the sea,
Let us swear allegiance To a Land that’s free,
Let us all be grateful, For a land so fair,
As we raise our voices, In a solemn prayer,
“God Bless America”
Land that I love,
Stand beside her, and guide her
Thru the night, with the light, from above.
From the Mountains, to the praises
To the oceans, white with foam
“God Bless America”
My home sweet home.”
By Irving Berlin, Performed by Kate Smith, Armistice Day, 1938
s/Joan F. Gooding
P.O. Box 4
T-or-C, NM
