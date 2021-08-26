We are at war – an information war – a war of beliefs. Like a kinetic war, if you have the wrong understanding... you will die, bullets or clot shots.
FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real) will kill you; it is the weapon of choice of the Elites. It makes you n/dumb to take an experimental injection that the inventor says not to take, for a disease that has not been isolated, found by a test that its inventor and the CDC says is useless. 'Cases' are caused by how many cycles the bogus tests are run. The 'disease' that is probably the common flu or a cold+.
The procedures to treat this unconfirmed condition given by the CDC/WHO are totally against science, causing many of the deaths. Hospitals make money if your heart attack is listed as 'Covid,' and was probably caused by the blood clots caused by the shot. The shot is Not a vaccine, it is a global experiment – by their own admission.
In this information war, the sources for your information (MSM) have been taken over by your enemy. I listen to NPR, amazed by the various ways we are being lied to and manipulated with words and context. This is not just a left/liberal issue, the right leaning info sources are as deceptive often by what they do not say.
We must use our common sense; think while we still can. Ask questions of the contradictions we see daily. How can they know it is a 'Delta' variant if they are unable to show us the original? Go to Duckduckgo.com and type in 'mask studies', 'deaths and injuries from vaccinations,' 'blood clots and mRNA vaccines' – dig deeper... it is your life. Do not hand it over to the Experts.
The emergency authorization use is predicated on NO alternative treatments when the many are hidden from us and made illegal – follow the money! They are going after the children next! The vaccine is the virus!
We Must Not allow them to mandate the jab, use it on our children or implement Covid passports.
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.