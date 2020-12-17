Even though I live in Alamogordo these days, not a day goes by that I don't think of my friends in Truth or Consequences. I'm a small town boy at heart, and T-or-C is one of my favorite places.
But the reason I'm writing is this – I've always thought the area would be a great location for a geothermal plant. That would broaden the town's economic base, and according to an article I saw by the Commissioner of Public Lands, Stephanie Garcia Richard, the State Investment Council has money to invest in clean energy projects.
Is this something that Rebecca Dow could look into? If this project would be viable, as I believe it would, there are jobs to be had, and T-or-C could use the boost.
Have a happy holiday season, and stay safe, my friends.
Light and blessings,
s/John Davis
(the Birdman of Alamogordo)
Alamogordo, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.