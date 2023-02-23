The 24th annual Gathering of Quilts show, hosted by the Winter Quilters Guild of Sierra County will again be at the Truth or Consequences Civic Center this year. If you enjoy seeing beautiful quilts, the Ralph Edwards Auditorium, 400 W. Fourth Ave. in T-or-C is the place to be on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Over 100 quilted items are expected to be displayed again this year. The purpose of the Gathering of Quilts is purely for sharing the art of quilting. The show is not juried or judged, and quilters of any skill level from beginning to expert are encouraged to enter their quilts. Antique quilts are always popular entries as well.
Anyone in the community is invited to bring quilted items to display. Quilts from the community will be accepted for entry at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 in the Green Room at the Ralph Edwards Auditorium.
Admission to the show is free. In addition to the quilts on display, there will be a raffle quilt, door prizes, a guessing game, and several vendors of quilting related items. For additional information, call Dotty Bell at 744-4669 or Connie Siffring at 894-2959.
The Winter Quilters group meets every Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Green Room of the Civic Center, 400 W. Fourth Ave. You must enter from back parking lot on Third Ave. Look for the small quilt hanging from the railing near the back door.
Wednesday mornings are spent working on the many Community Care Quilts distributed in Sierra County by this group, and the business meeting is at 10:30 a.m. New members or guests are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.