Spring has sprung and while the snowbirds are heading north, families from across the United States hit the road looking for adventure!
Spring break varies from state to state and district-to-district, so we see families traveling from early March through mid-April. March brought almost 1,000 visitors to our door, many looking for activities that the kids would enjoy. The Spaceport Visitor Center saw a lot of action with the younglings trying their hands at the interactive exhibits. Families learned about our museums, our ghost towns and family-friendly walking trails.
During the first quarter well over 2,000 people stopped in to spend time with us at the Visitor Center, coming from all 50 states and 14 countries. The top two visitor attractions remain consistent: Spaceport Tours and Hot Springs. What we found especially interesting was the large number of people who took Spaceport tours that came from other parts of New Mexico, mainly from Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Las Cruces.
Other top reasons for visiting include folks on road trips throughout New Mexico, people visiting family and friends in the region, and outdoor enthusiasts searching out trails for hiking and mountain biking. We had quite a lot of visitors that came to town for the Rock and Gem Show at the Sierra County Fair Barn last month and Truth or Consequences’ monthly Art Hop is drawing visitors from Tucson, Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
The Visitor Center has been conducting a postcard survey for the past few months – we have self-addressed, stamped postcards and ask that people give us feedback on their visit. Here are some of those comments:
“Wonderful visitor center! We would recommend this as the first stop for anyone visiting the area.” “The staff person at the Visitor Center was very helpful and pleasant.” “I like T-or-C and will be back.” “John was Amazing! I learned so much about this area, he is so knowledgeable.” “I will be back and I’m telling all of my friends – thanks T-or-C for keeping it real!” “Staff was very helpful with suggestions and pointers.” “We enjoyed our stay so much that we are coming back next year! Thanks for all of the great info.”
Soon the Geronimo Trail Visitor Center will be temporarily moving to 523 Broadway, adjacent to the parking lot at the Bank of the Southwest. Spaceport America tours will depart from this new location on Saturdays at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
We will miss the Lee Belle Johnson building on Foch Street and look forward to returning once required repairs have been made. Our thanks go out to City Manager Bruce Swingle for his efforts in securing a new location for our Visitor Center.
