Here’s the deal. I hate masks, I hate vaccines, I hate not being able to go to my fav restaurant, or a movie, or visit with my grandkids. I hate not being able to move around as we did pre-Covid. I have done everything possible to make my contribution to stop this. I encourage everyone to get on board.
This vicious cycle will continue until we decide to take charge and do everything to stop the virus cycle. Want to be able to buy the goods you need and want? Want to move freely wherever you want? Want health instead of illness and/or death? Want to travel? Want to visit loved ones in other countries? Want to quit being mandated to do what is common sense for a virus this contagious? Want your freedom?
Real freedom is being mature and making the decision to be vaccinated, unless you have a serious, overriding health issue, continue to wear “those masks” even in the summer heat, ugh, distance, wash hands frequently and help others to do the same. Let’s interrupt the vicious cycle.
Covid seems never to disappear, but its widespread attack on all of the planet can be managed just as polio, measles, chicken pox and diphtheria have been managed. Choose wisely!
s/Susan Abare-Gritter
T-or-C, NM
