Who are we? What are we doing now? What do we want/need? In our current situation, global warming is now up from 1 degree rise to 1.3 centigrade. We are heading toward the catastrophic deaths of millions, even billions of people, with no response from the government or oil companies who are responsible for this Death Project they been on for 30 years and more.
Freedom, much lauded by the elites and officials doesn’t seem to mean that much to the majority: without money you don’t get to first base in this country – you don’t even get respect, human rights (medical care, speech, assembly, education, or a place to sleep inside or use the bathroom). Freedom? Without democratic practices, and citizen participation, we are not really free at all. You’re oppressed and imprisoned – shut up in your bubbles, behind closed gates and doors, force-fed distracting garbage in front of TV set by those who don’t care if you live or die – as long as you keep letting their pockets fill up. Cowed, and anxiety ridden, disrespected and derailed – we are out of touch with reality (scientific info and worldwide climate instability, ecological loss, social and economic disruption). Asleep at the wheel, the rich, politicians and corporations have gotten drugged on the money, merrily riding along, eating and drinking on top tier of Titanic, ignoring or not even hearing the cries, screams and yells of those below who are suffering, and drowning, hungry and homeless as we sink. They control and coerce us into goose-stepping to their tune, their wages, have run with our money, our toil, and resources apparently without a care for what’s really happening and have destroyed our hope for a future, are continuing to do so as if there was no tomorrow and dragging us all down into a hell on Earth we can’t survive.
It’s like a cancerous wasting disease: this money, profit motive, exploitative growth – tearing up our earthly resources which have caused this catastrophic breakdown and emergency we’re forced to deal with. Self-aggrandizement rules – patriarchal control. “Step out of line, the Man comes and takes you away” – we’ve been aware of this for decades. Hate has become the new synonym for what we mistake courage or strength. Christian ethics and churches don’t seem to get what is going on in this world or what is sacred. Our smartest, most caring and knowledgeable are pushed out of mainstream, demonized, and victimized. The beautiful wisdom of our elderly must be included. It’s tricky to search out real, reliable news but I have and you can find good people on the Internet, and a few good governments and in the field.
We, the peaceful dissenters need support. Hard to even get a hearing with people so focused on the past and the fear, hate and illusion of scarcity, that they fail to notice that the rug is no longer under our feet. There is no hope for the best because there is no longer any best. It’s now making the best of a bad situation. If you think everything is all right, you haven’t been noticing what’s happening all around us and to us. It’s out there – for all to see and hear – real verifiable facts – serious as a heart attack.
Fellow Earthlings, we have a problem – to solve. It isn’t world societies that allowed the escalating current eco collapse. Governments are the only institution with the power and responsibility, to protect us from harm. Yet it has failed. Problem is with the state and it’s capture by the corporate business class. They are no longer the ones to say. Something has happened, a Big Shift has occurred: a failed Democracy, ecosystem collapse, world disorder and we are forced to deal with it. Silence = Death. We all are being challenged every day – we’re at risk, our survival is threatened, the human race, the planet and life as we have known it. If we don’t step up and step out, speak out and stand up for what is right it will continue to worsen, beyond what we can imagine or do anything – to love our lives and our children to live and influence the policies and actions of our government to curtail the unsustainable oil and energy abuse.
The planet needs support – a way to envision a future and how to get to it – quickly enough. As we stand on the edge of annihilation, fearless (what have we to lose now?) we’re here to rebel against it – grow the Movement with more leaders to provide spirit. If we actually believe in Right to Life, we have the right to defend our own lives and that of those around us from government’s Death Project. Self-defense is the foundation of legality. The social contract is broken, government has not protected us from harm, they’ve abandoned the people, failing to listen (only to their sponsors) and now there’s a lack of confidence in officials credibility. Step up NOW, not later; reach out to others to fight the evil behavior and treasonous acts and corporations that threaten our survival. The counter narrative to the Death narrative is exciting. It’s the only way we can save ourselves. It’s not too late to do this.
Youth stand to suffer the longest and worst – they need real education, not the stupid curriculum unrelated to reality they’ve had – no longer teaching them how to compete with China in world market that won’t exist in a few years. Sending our youth off to fight against other countries during pandemic for so called democratic ideals we don’t even observe at “home”, while others languish in this chaotic vortex, not knowing who or what to believe or do, poor babes, but they get that something is very wrong and that we have to do what is necessary to save ourselves and our planet – something meaningful to save us from extinction. They may not have supermarkets or credit cards and will be forced to give up air travel, and deal with climate instability (storms, extreme heat, flooding, diseases, fires etc.), lack of food and peace of mind. This crisis and collapse is no accident and we have to learn from it how to do better, think and feel better.
Hey, you all out there in the dark. We need your lives to matter. Those of us who lived to reach Bombay and grew up wanting a home and family, and had one, how are they now and do you believe they will be able to do the same. Come out from under your rock and look around. Things are not as you may think – not as they used to be. The illusion of the old or former system is not real and cannot be reinstated or believed. It didn’t work anyway and got us in the dilemma we are in now. We the People are standing up. What are we standing for and against? We see that a tiny group of people is telling us, the majority, how it’s supposed to be, what they decide we have to do or not do, what is really logical or etc. has clearly become insane, unworkable and dangerous. Enough of it. We need a new political system that works for everyone. More and more people are suffering and dying.
- Accept the truth (empirical reality=the latest science). Don’t be afraid of endangering your relationships. We have a debt we owe to our ancestors – to uphold their values of honesty, integrity, morality – to love life and our children.
- Join the rebellion! Out of control climate/ecological crisis, extreme inequality and corruption in politics, politicians and government. Let the people decide – for democracy and inclusiveness. All are created equal. Find alliances and citizen’s assemblies. This is what we have to say to them. What is going on with climate crises and everything else?
Mental health, and Covid/Climate Crisis breakdown – it’s overwhelm #743. It’s now on our own doorstep – this emergency. Our current actions and attitudes are affected. Alienation again – can’t connect. Find the counterbalance. Feel the grief (of what we’ve lost and are losing) then go on to next step.
We need to find ways to eat together. Our households are neglected which means women are – but are now speaking out for their rights. We have a moral responsibility to talk about these things: about people’s willingness to destroy others for money. We’re all responsible for our actions and to not violate what we know is right. Madness is rampant. What happened to Christian ethics? It’s turned into undemocratic devious unkindness and unequal treatment and discrimination. It’s happened and is happening to me and others in my realm.
Current news: thousands of Africans are going to starve: not because they’re lazy people. It’s climate emergency: drought, and corporations raping them and their land. Increasing heat is creating more desert where crops can’t grow. This breakdown and unjust world has to be address or how can we have a decent society? Think it can’t happen here? Think again. You’re either complicit or in resistance. No middle of the road on this. Einstein said, “Those who have the privilege to know have the duty to act.” Rights and duties go together – we’re obliged to support sustainability.
We’re already locked in to much of eco collapse: polar ice will melt away even if we reduce carbon emissions to 0 – so the people along coastlines will have to evacuate, whole islands submerged, fires and storms all over the world.
Since coronavirus pandemic, over a trillion dollars have been spent on gas and coal, which are contributing to eco collapse when solar and wind energy are now cheaper than fossil fuels. Nuclear power always was a very bad idea with no where to safely dispose of the waste and now there’s a whole new argument against nuclear power. We’re realizing the plants are mostly located along coastlines and those waters are rising.
There isn’t a side in climate crisis – no sides. We are not being protected. Long lineage of government mandate to protect the people and their possessions from harm and it’s lies and failure to do this means we have to rebel against their Death Project (unsustainable capitalism). They won’t stop until and unless we confront this. Can’t have rights without social equality: nobody’s rights are safe – if everybody doesn’t have rights. (Rights are constraints on tyrannical power – Bill of Rights was originally meant as “down with the aristocracy” stating that All are Created Equal. Women and Blacks, etc. have all had to fight to try to make this a reality. Rebellion is to act out against something.) Things have been ruined for a normal life. It’s not looking too good for our future. Defending the Sacred includes the Earth, our own lives and future – our destiny. Truth telling itself is a concrete necessity. Hope is not what we can count on without the concomitant meaningful action. We need water; we need trees, clean air, fair wages, affordable housing and decent Christian treatment, not TV or profit driven so called health care for certain people. We can’t give up. Find the Path of God in a time of radical evil. Confront the hypocritical piety of traditional churches. Keep on rockin’ in the free world.
s/Linda Rakestraw
2028 Cottonwood Ln.
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
