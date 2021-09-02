People are always talking about one form of government or another. Most people are either misinformed or haven't bothered to find out the truth of what they are talking about.
I believe people are either taught to be prejudiced or to be scared of other types of government. I'm listing the most common forms of governments:
The first and oldest form of government is imperialism. This form of government is lead by an emperor with the policy of extending a country's power and influence through diplomacy or military force. The second oldest is democracy, which is a system of government by the whole population or all eligible members of a state, sometimes through elected representatives. A third form is a republic, a state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and which has an elected or nominated president rather than a monarch. The forth idea is communism which is a political theory derived from Karl Marx, advocating class war and ultimately leading to a society in which all property is publicly owned, and each person works and is paid according to their needs. The fifth idea is socialism, which is a political and economic theory that advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole. In (Marxist) theory is a transitional social state between the overthrow of capitalism and the realization of communism.
We must look to see if this has been a trend since World War One, and are the imperialists losing their grip on the world?
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
