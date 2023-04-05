–COMMENTARY–
Unless you would like the People’s Republic of China to rule the world, do not allow your children to have TikTok.
If they disobey your parental edict, take away their cell phones and computers – it’s that serious.
Do not wait for Congress to do anything about this. That’s like Waiting for Godot. Do it yourself.
Take parental responsibility, something sorely lacking in our country. Do it for yourself, your family, and the United States of America.
This is not because of the data TikTok mines, as bad as that is.
That’s mined everywhere, including by our own government, their intelligence agencies, the FBI, and multiple tech companies that we have learned work in cahoots with them.
Privacy no longer exists and it’s hard to imagine how it will be recovered.
But the real problem is worse than that.
The overweening danger of the Chinese-owned company, its real intention, as Gordon Chang just explained on Newsmax and should be evident to all after TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s evasive testimony before Congress, is mind control.
That’s your mind, my mind, and most of all, your kid’s mind, with 150 million Americans – nearly half the country – currently on TikTok.
TikTok is among the most pernicious forms of propaganda ever invented, perhaps the most, because it is often subliminal and well-hidden as a “lifestyle” choice few notice or even wish to.
Via their proprietorial algorithms, TikTok does this by encouraging and magnifying the most self-destructive trends in our culture. They have plenty of inadvertent allies in this mission among our young, many of them so-called “influencers.”
In this way, TikTok is radically increasing the spread of all aspects of what we call “woke,” from transgenderism and hyper-sexuality to a pervasive sense of victimhood and depression unseen in our society probably ever.
Drug use and suicide, often one and the same, are way up. There is a general feeling of hopelessness in our culture, particularly among the young.
If you wanted to destroy a country without firing a bullet, what better way could there be than to get them addicted to an app with those inherent values?
With that in mind, I believe China is working from an established communist intelligence playbook to undermine us.
If you are interested in the workings of that playbook – and you should be out of self-defense – I would suggest reading the enlightening “Disinformation,” written by the late Ion Pacepa, the onetime Romanian spy chief and highest ranking official of the former Soviet Union to defect.
Because it was less expensive and risky while being ultimately more effective, Pacepa explains, with many examples, disinformation was generally the preferred method over actual spying for the KGB.
Of course, they did both, as does Chinese intelligence obviously, but ask yourself this:
What is a more effective form of disinformation, not to mention distraction, than TikTok promulgating woke ideology?
It has the capacity to destroy a generation, driving our citizens apart as it continually escalates its demands.
What was “woke” yesterday is no longer “woke” today.
Social acceptance, again particularly among the young, comes only to those who meet these constantly changing demands.
Our youth spend huge portions of their days that could be used more profitably in myriad ways – from playing sports and socializing in person to actually studying – chasing this woke rabbit.
TikTok is their home for that – a literal temple of woke.
I use the word temple deliberately because as religion fades from the consciousness, almost to the point of disappearance, the social media company replaces it almost as an object of worship, thus increasing its domination of the mind and diminishing its capacity for intelligent thought. It’s a form of hypnosis.
Just the other day, Forbes published the news of a new study showing that the American IQ is declining precipitously, another result that has to be partly ascribed – along with our horrendous, woke-infested, educational system that can’t manage to teach children how to read – to the rise of social media, most notably TikTok.
Turn it off before it’s too late.
It already may be.
While our youth were buried in the social media company, trying to figure out the answer to such “crucial” questions as what pronouns the good BIPOC should be using today, China, Russia, Syria, and even astonishingly, long-divided and hostile Sunni/Shiite Saudi Arabia and Iran have forged an alliance under the guidance Chairman Xi.
This is an extraordinary realignment of global politics that will affect our lives, weakening our nation and the West, for generations to come, if it holds.
How many TikTok users do you think even know this has happened? Is it more than 3 percent?
They should be paying attention. Given the IQ decline, learning Chinese is likely not going to be easy.
Views expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Sierra County Sentinel.
