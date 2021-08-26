Thanks to Daniel Terrazas and his wonderful football players. They saved the day! We moved, right after the Fourth of July.
We had ordered a 24-foot U-Haul truck and were at U-haul with Mr. Terrazas, with six to eight football players, and there was no truck! Mr. Terrazas and the football players were able to use volunteer’s trucks and great lifting skills to move our furniture.
‘The next day, U-Haul had a 16-foot truck, which worked perfectly. The football players used weight lifting and math skills to load the truck. We were in awe! All of the football players were fabulous, soft spoken, and listened. We are so grateful for their time and effort! Wow, wonderful young people! Mr. Terrazas was just as fantastic. “What a guy!”
We donated to the football program for all of their effort. What a service to the community. At 80 years young, we couldn’t have moved without their extraordinary efforts!
We appreciate all of their help.
s/the Hirschhorns
PO Box 707
Elephant Butte, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.