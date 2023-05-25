This is about food security in these changing times. I am taking another course about agriculture from Bioneers, Permaculture. My son and I studied this years ago and did some consulting work together. I was able to meet Bill Mollison when he was in New Mexico at Santa Clara Pueblo. This course will be a refresher and update.
Permaculture is about security. If you are unfamiliar with the term "The Great Turning, please Google Joanne Macy and the Great Turning. This was "the term" used when I studied at Findhorn Community in Scotland.
I have been watching what’s happening with seeds for a while. In Europe some shady things have been happening. In 2013 the European Commission (I don't know who is on this but plan to do some research) developed the Plant Reproductive Material Law. That wording disrespects the plant and the seed. The law made it illegal for farmers to grow, reproduce or trade any vegetable seeds not tested or approved by the EU Plant Variety Agency Only certified seeds can be marketed to farmers. Farmers can use their own seeds from their own land but cannot exchange seeds with other farmers – no seed swaps.
In 2016 the EU changed the rules for "lighter rules" for amateur gardeners – the common person can have seeds that are not regulated. The foods that goes to the markets are the only ones allowed at farmers' markets and stores. A way of dehumanizing people is to give them a label. The WU is turning seeds into a commodity, taking away their uniqueness, their being, by calling them Plant Reproductive Material.
The gist of recent articles is that the people on the EU Commission want more rules to require uniformity requirements for organic varieties. Genetic uniformity sets up for insect, fungal and climate devastation. It’s like the great potato famine of Ireland, Already, there is a {new} wheat virus that’s destroying crops. It’s slowly moving across the planet. What is needed now more than ever is genetic diversity, seeds from plants that are adapting to the all-too-quick changes as best they can. These will be the strong plants. And with nutrition and nurturing will produce strong seeds
There are seed banks around the world. Some have already helped war-torn Rwanda, where people were so hungry they ate the crop seeds. Various seed banks have the people seeds, seeds as near their land requirements as possible. While seed banks and seed libraries are needed, my mentor Señor Estaven Arrellano, said the best way to save a plant is to grow it. And that is food sovereignty and what PGT is about. I am proud to be with a group of people who are working for the greater good.
Jessie Emerson
PS: Please share this info so people can become more aware of what is happening in the U.S. and in other countries. What effects one will certainly have an effect on us all.
IF you would like to contribute to the effort of People Growing Together
Thank you, the board of People Growing Together, a Rule 501.c.3 public charity.
s/Amin Dawdy
T-or-C, NM
