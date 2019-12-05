We are so grateful for the amazing celebration of our first year at our Access Consciousness Bars Clinic. What a wonderful community we live in!
Thank you to our amazing sponsors, as listed below, for their generous support and donation of give-away gifts.
Hoosier Hot Springs, Pelican Spa, Latitude 33, T-or-C Brewing Co., OM of NM, Geronimo Springs Museum, Mary Kinninger Walker, Holistic Universal Healing, White Water Weekends, Mesilla Healing, Dukatt ’71, Earth Magic Skin Care Apothecary, Reflexology by Sandy Woodcock, La Paloma Hot Springs and Spa, Blackstone Hot Springs Lodging and Baths, Tarot Reading by Rebeca Speakes, Source of Enchantment with Rain Rawl, and Wellbeing Health & Beauty Services, text 867-993-4994.
Thank you to the practitioners who have been with us this past year. We could of never done it without you! Claudia Ragonesi, Teina Wells, Heidi Montoya, Sandy Woodcock, Teresa Barrett, Ova Luethye, Stephanie Townsend Allala and Marielle Veilleux.
Thank you most of all to our friends who came and had their bars run. We Run The Clinic On A Love Donation Basis! What are the infinite possibilities!
Our next clinic will be, On The Winter Solstice, Dec. 21st. 11:30-3:30 at Studio de La Luz, 308 S. Pershing, T-or-C.
We have Christmas Gift Certificates available. Call Claudia at 603-988-4938 for more information.
s/C. Ragonesi
T-or-C, NM
(Pd Adv)
