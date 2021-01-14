On behalf of Truth or Consequences Brewing Company, I’d like to say Thank You to everyone who was involved in helping us open “The Fire Pit,” our outdoor beer garden behind the brewery.
•The city of T-or-C, Fire Chief Paul Tooley, and Chief of Police Michael Apodaca: for permitting us to close the alley behind the brewery on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
•Ernie and the crew at Matthew:25: for allowing us to take over a portion of their parking lot.
•William Howell: for signing the landowner’s permission letter required by state regulators.
•Our amazing team of volunteer “Keepers of the Flame”: for keeping the campfires stoked and guests safe and happy.
•State regulators (yes, really): for creating the permitting process for expanding outdoor spaces during the pandemic.
•And our lovely guests who have stopped by for socially distanced campfire beers.
These are strange and stressful times and we are grateful for the grace extended to us as we work together in keeping our downtown small business open.
s/John Masterson
T-or-C Brewing Company
410 N Broadway
‘T-or-C, NM
