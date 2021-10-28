A hearty Big Thank You to all the people who put together the T-or-C Film Fiesta! The town showed up and you all made it a great event.
To our pass holders, sponsors and volunteers, thank you. To our neighbors, the city, thank you. To our team that was painting, plastering and putting up sheetrock until the last minute the doors opened, thank you so much.
The T-or-C Film Fiesta presented top-notch movies, enjoyed the presence of the filmmakers and actors, prepared thoroughly enjoyable after parties and opportunities to meet and talk to the celebrities at the Filmmakers Lounge.
However, that was never our main goal.
Our main goal is our continuing effort to help Gary “Jagger” Gustafson attract more money and jobs for locals to the county. I know that every filmmaker including Antony Michael Hall will go back singing our praises.
The next steps for El Cortez:
We promised Paul Tooley that we will continue to upgrade our fire protection. This will be ongoing. Safety is our first priority. We need to finish the lobby and the concession stand. The outside is coming along nicely. We have more surprises in store, including our “Salt of the Earth” mural.
But some things won’t change.
We’ve heard a false rumor that we are only going to show old or Art House movies. That’s farthest from the truth. We will expand our offerings, including the best of independent films from New Mexico and around the world. We will also continue to show the family friendly, mainstream movies too, at a family friendly price. We will also provide popcorn, drinks and snacks at a fair price. That was our commitment when we bought the Theater, and that won’t change.
Finally, to Moshe and Eric, who went above and beyond, you are rockstars. We truly appreciate you.
Thank you,
s/NaNi Rivera
T-or-C, NM
