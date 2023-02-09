From Feb. 17 through Feb. 26 is an exciting ten days for film in Truth or Consequences and Sierra County. A total of five projects, two features, a short and two music videos have been accepted into the Santa Fe Film Festival. The Festival has a worldwide reputation and is the oldest and best film festival in New Mexico.
Hundreds of filmmakers have gone on to fame and fortune from the publicity and exposure they gained from the festival. Our little town and not so little county will be front and center in the vibrant New Mexico film business.
What does that mean? Hopefully more production work for locals (several of whom played key roles in the making of these projects), more visitors with large disposable incomes, particularly mid week (many films work weekends so they can use schools et.), and more screen time for our unique landscapes and attractions.
The filmmakers couldn’t do this without all of us. We hope we build on our incredible success bringing more good jobs, more tax dollars and a little bit of Hollywood to our town.
s/NaNi Rivera
The Historic El Cortez Theatre
T-or-C, NM
