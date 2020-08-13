Regarding “The City of Health Forum” article last week, facemasks to slow the spread of Covid-19 are, “…useless, if not harmful…” I tried to read the web page cited, only to be informed that I must register to read it. Rather than register on a ‘random site,’ I searched the topic and found the following information.
If you want to read the article go to: https://aapsonline.org/covid-chaos-a-prison-without-bars/
Regarding the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, Media Bias Fact Check (https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/) states in part, “Founded in 1944, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is an ultra-conservative political advocacy group that frequently publishes misinformation and pseudoscience.”
Scale of 1-6 is a 5 (factual reporting low, a 6 is very low)
A search of fact checking sites reveals that Snopes is the #1 most accurate and on the topic of Masks please review: https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/05/16/masks-help-stop-the-spread-of-coronavirus-the-science-is-simple/
Thank you for the opportunity to get that off my chest.
Laura Van Dyne
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.