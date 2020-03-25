How-to-make-a-Face-Mask Instructions and video for sewing masks while isolating at home. Deaconess Hospital in Indiana requested help and put this out.
We need masks! We can grow this national. If you have access to a sewing machine, you can make these at home, and hospitals can sterilize before use for local healthcare workers and first responders.
If the federal government can't get us facemasks quickly, and clearly they can't... this is something we can do. We are not helpless! Please pass this on. https://www.deaconess.com/How-to-make-a-Face-Mask.
s/Judy Castelli
423 Marr St,
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.