Normally I just read the Dear Boss segment and sometimes chuckle, since Ms. Luna and I do have different ideas of ethics.
I can relate watching her tell city commissioners we had to treat the rich guy at the airport special, or he'd spend his money elsewhere. When I spoke and said he was breaking the law, they tweaked the paperwork so that wasn't the case and he kept doing what he was doing. And that's how it works.
But when I read the article about the dog violations, I couldn't stand to read how there was this misunderstanding, previously agreed-to solution and vengeance involved, without submitting a comment. As an old government auditor and having lived here over 16 years, I think I can read between the lines. My take is that the ACO was told by the police chief to void the citations and didn't appreciate the Forristers being treated differently then less important folks.
I think the Sentinel article lays out pretty well there were violations and the Forrister's history shows they certainly should know the regulations, but chose not to follow them. Sort of like the airport experience for rich folks.
I got involved with the city's treatment of Mr. Vangelder at the airport, so I'm very familiar with how fair the city administration is.
If you want to have a discussion about ethics sometime, Ms. Luna, just let me know.
s/Larry Mullenax
Cuchillo, NM
