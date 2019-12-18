I appreciate all the family-friendly programming that we hear on KCHS Radio throughout the year. Neighbor, with great pleasure I invite every believer and non-believer, every living soul of all ages made in the image and likeness of the Creator God to tune your radio dial to KCHS 1400 AM or 101.9 FM, Monday evening, December 23 (time to be finalized somewhere between 6 to 9 p.m.) for a complete reading of the ‘Gospel of Jesus Christ according to John.’
It’s well said, that if the only record we had of Jesus of Nazareth was the ‘Book of John’ we would have a very adequate record to believe the fulfillment of some 300 prophesies. Dear readers, all your life you’ve heard snippets of scripture here a little, there a little, sometimes in context, often without context.
Readers, you’ve wasted many hours of your life on nonsensical movies and television sitcoms etc., that won’t matter when all is said and done. Invest two hours to hear ‘in context’ what can change your destiny and give you hope and joyful strength to overcome all life’s trials. Believer, you can recommit and unbeliever you can come into the body/family of God!
Friend, I invite you in the privacy of your home, your automobile, pick-up truck or that special place to set aside ‘all’ of life’s distractions, especially that stasi-deep-state surveillance device that tracks your every move-search-voice-expression-selection and habits that you have become addicted to – what we call a mobile-phone. Turn it off and put it 100 feet away, it will distract you!
Get a mug of coffee or hot chocolate, cuddle-up with your favorite blanket, turn on your radio and ‘listen attentively’ to the record of Jesus of Nazareth through a complete reading of the gospel “Book of John.”
Sierra County’s faith community – you’re invited and encouraged to purchase some radio-spots promoting this event. Churches are encouraged to buy some spots to get the word out on this special event and share information about any Christmas programming and services at your church. Merry Christmas Blessings!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.