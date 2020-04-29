Tyranny and economic destruction are greater dangers than a virus! I’ve in good faith reported many crimes (no tolling expiration for fraud, conspiracy, murder, kidnapping etc.) in this forum the past 25 years to make a permanent public record for grand juries to investigate.
Grand jurors investigate this… Wuhan Coronavirus is a manmade offensive bio-weaponized virus with technology was ‘sold’ to China by traitors! It came from combining Australia HIV-SARS 2010 and Fort Detrick cells and MERS (Middle-Eastern Respiratory Syndrome) and ‘gain-of-function’ ‘a Sars like cluster’ December 21, 2015 from University of North Carolina BSL-3&4 Labs, purchased by China and approved by WHO and Obama’s CDC, NIH and NIA & ID. President Trump and Interpol must investigate Obama, Biden, Clinton, Bill Gates, Fauci, China, UN and WHO!
People, once you notify them of the fraud and they continue to do it, it’s called ‘Fraud with Scienter.’ Fraud may also arise where there is active or artful concealment.
The provisions of the Constitutions of the United States, and New Mexico, are operative alike in a period of war as in time of peace, and any departure therefrom, or violation thereof, under the plea of necessity, or any other plea, is subversive, tends to unlawful orders, tyranny, anarchy and despotism.
The defaulted and dishonored corporate state of New Mexico is a state refusing to follow its constitution! The rogue governor’s restraint of trade/house arrest proclamations are evidence of unlawful orders opening her to being lawfully arrested.
The Constitution is either a superior, paramount law, unchangeable by ordinary means, or it is on a level with ordinary legislative acts, and like other acts, is alterable when the legislature shall please to alter it. If the former part of the alternative be true, then a legislative act contrary to the Constitution is not law; if the latter, then written Constitutions are worthless on the part of the people, to limit a power in its own nature illimitable.
Few people are aware that Constitutions are utterly worthless to restrain the tyranny of governments, unless it be understood that the people will, by force, compel the government to keep within the constitutional limits.
All valid human law must rest upon the Revealed Law, which is ‘to be found only in the Holy Scriptures,’ America’s government(s) are compelled to admit that. Christianity is a part of the common law... that its divine origin and truth are admitted, and therefore it is not to be maliciously and openly reviled and blasphemed.
To be continued.
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
