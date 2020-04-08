The non-empathetic anti-human global government forces that crave a post-human planet, have put hidden scaffolding in place, that parallels visible uses of technology; now lust – to forcibly implement the ‘Scientific World Technocracy Dictatorship’ where millions if not billions of humans are no longer needed. No hyperbole!
The late globalist Zbigniew Brzezinski once commented, and I’ll paraphrase… ‘as people become politically aware of what threatens globalism; it is now much easier to kill millions than to control or rule them.’
“Behind the visible government there is an invisible government upon the throne that owes the people no loyalty and recognizes no responsibility” –Theodore Roosevelt
America! Neither Washington D.C. nor state-county-city governments have ‘any authority provision-whatsoever’ in our ‘written constitutions’ to set-aside-quarantine ‘The Bill of Rights!’ Extraordinary conditions-remedies do not create nor enlarge constitutional power nor justify action that lies outside the sphere of constitutional authority. Usurpers back off!
Despots want so much death-destruction-depopulation in place by 2030. Is the Wuhan Virus hysteria-psyop being misused as a cover to put in place a fully scripted Artificial Intelligence (AI) facsimile of Hunger Games, Orwell’s 1984 and Huxley’s Brave New World?
The unfortunate mass hypnosis and mass hysteria feat, propagated by globalists utilizing Hegelian Problem-Reaction-Solution, B.F. Skinner and Pavlovian behavior modification and dog training basis of public education circa 1950s to present-time, as a ‘virus beta test experimentation of conformity’ and ‘unwarranted house-arrest’ and ‘ubiquitous economic destruction’ forcibly put in place with silent obedience – is unconscionable! I object!
There are always fools enough to be found who are ready to compromise themselves in the service of a bio-warfare lab criminal conspiracy. We are being told that we must put aside (1215-2020) years of attaining life, liberty, property and pursuit of happiness. “Homo Sociologicus” is the creature of the social sciences, the socialized-engineered-man who can be completely controlled by the forces of society “behaviorism” or people control.
President Trump has been put in a ‘no win’ situation. The $2.2 trillion Congressional package recently passed (unrecorded vote) and signed is the same ‘old bankers swindle’ of endless creation of more interest bearing debt money, requiring ever increasing taxes merely to meet the interest payments, to lock Americans into a ‘tax corral’ from which they can never hope to escape!
Unmasking Wuhan Virus origin requires a part 3. Stay prayerfully calm.
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
