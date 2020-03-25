Whenever people awaken, critically thinking, politically stimulated, and want to be free, sinister powers in this world start wars, revolutions, famines, genocide, and release pestilences to re-direct attention. Have humanity-hating globalists and a percentage of 13,000 death scientists struck back against Nation-States seeking to re-establish their independence from the 100 plus years march towards global tyrannical hegemony?
President Trump has been handed a bag of poop on fire by globalists that hate America First, UK Brexit, Brazil First, Hungary First, Italy First, Greece First, Germany First, France First et cetera. We are witnessing the full implementation of Agenda-21 programs, Agenda-2030, America-2050, Depopulation mass murder programs, destruction of family, gender confusion, and acceleration of race suicide, et cetera!
I’ve been watching since October 2019 this well-orchestrated, well-choreographed, well-executed, well-synchronized, well-rolled-out pincer-plot ‘panic’ to destroy Nation-States, national economies, and adapting us to being locked down in our homes. Traitorous moles within all governments are implementing a well-documented authoritarian model financed and perfected by globalist(s) foundations demanding a Satanic-one-world-anti-Christ-tyranny.
Just study advocates of eugenics, depopulation, Satanism, pedophilia, UN Sustainable Development, UN world government, global warming and the like, it is being put in place abruptly because globalism since 2016 has soured, been discredited/rejected. Globalists have ‘panicked’ and are ‘using panic’ to put us back under subjugated obedience.
I’ve given government six months to come clean and name the bio-warfare criminals, the traitors, and the institutions. They haven’t so I will in Part 2. Until then please remember what U.S. President John F. Kennedy said about international/domestic secret societies/agencies, this is probably what got him murdered by Deep-State-Insiders in plain sight…
“For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence–on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system, which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed…” –John F. Kennedy, April 27, 1961, “Secret Society” speech delivered to American Newspaper Publishers Association.
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.