“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within… heard in the very halls of government itself.”… The traitor is the plague.”–Marcus Tillius Cicero
“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.” –George Orwell
“The chief problem of American political life for a long time has been how to make the two Congressional parties more national and international… but Will Still Pursue, with new vigor, approximately the Same Basic Policies.” –Carroll Quigley, official historian for the globalist oligopoly (CFR) Council on Foreign Relations.
World Economic Forum [Young Global Leaders program] has been instrumental in shaping a world order that undermines all self-governing principles! Graduates are destroying all civilization!
The same absurdities that caused mass murder, destruction of family-faith-freedom, cognizant dissonance, mass hypnosis perpetrated by the Jacobins, Bolsheviks and Maoists types achieved to instigate the French Revolutions in the 18th century, 1917 Russian Revolution, Mao’s Tyranny in China, respectively, is warring against all humanity!
Study these destroyers of humanity and you’ll comprehend [Biden, Fauci, Gates etc.,] the manufactured shortages of freedom, liberty, food, energy, and stable currencies. The 2020 election frauds [see new documentary ‘2000 Mules’], disruptions, fear mongering, Covid lockdowns, designating small business as; non-essential, and outright treason – is history being repeated upon us now in 198 nation states worldwide.
An authoritarian world government by despots have engaged their plan to exterminate 90% of the world's population, while enabling the "plutocrat-elites" to live digitally forever [Transhumanism] as an Artificial Intelligence Chimera Cyborg, with the aid of advanced technology.
Past and present atrocities committed by the death cults, those attempting to steer the future, delivers false narratives via the major media networks, Big Government, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Central Banks, public schools and more.
Unconscionable notions the wicked call laws have in their Obama-Biden, Biden-Harris puppets made propagandizing America legal since circa 2012-13.7 billion people must and can stop the global class! Interpol, Federal Marshals, and county sheriffs must arrest them!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.