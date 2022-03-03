The Clown World Communists, Clown World Socialists, and haters of Christendom of all stripes that destroyed all the Christian Monarchies from 1798 to the present, have heavily infiltrated and removed or diluted or made inoperable our Christ Kingdom protections from the Mayflower Compact to our Christian Republican Constitution.
They’ve maneuvered Christians to war [WWI, WWII] with Christians! Now Russia!? Russia has restored Christianity, thus are the enemy of Satan’s Children. Yes God has children through Seth, Satan has children through Cain.
The looting of America by mass migration, inflating the currency to ruin as other fiat currencies have failed [Germany, Yugoslavia, Zimbabwe and Venezuela], criminals collect ‘free’ government handouts, this fake-plandemic of every institution [Bolsheviks’ circa 1917-1989 style repeated] now worldwide!
These children of Satan, sons of perdition, want all nations under Agenda 21/2030 to be third world!
China, not Russia is our enemy! Here’s a tip to law enforcement: $21 Trillion was stolen from pension funds and New Deal promises in entitlement trusts in 1997. Bill Clinton, and all the globalists, decided to destroy our model of government for the authoritarian model of China. They duped Americans into believing a non-manufacturing service economy was the way to go, when in fact it’s the deindustrialization of all western nations of Christendom.
They marvel at the gullibility, stupidity, and absurdities the masses have submitted to under the COVID-19 fraud. Russia has done the world a favor by bombing bio-warfare labs in the Ukraine. All level 2-4 bio-labs should be destroyed worldwide, and the 20,000 mad scientists should be charged, tried, convicted and hung for violating the Nuremberg Code! Hemorrhagic fever is reported to be the next release by China.
China has been conducting unlimited warfare via asymmetrical means!
China with traitors in our America, have transferred our wealth. You soon will see how the usurious central bankers have legal title to the world; you only have equitable title fading fast. It’s time to Nuremberg 2.0 many! County Sheriffs must deputize veterans! Citizen grand juries must be assembled to protect America! We’ve real law on our side!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
