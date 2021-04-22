Hello. The attached photo was taken from the scenic overlook at the S. Monticello Recreation Area, EBL this past Monday. The pavement you see in the foreground is part of the paved road that leads down off the high ground where the campgrounds are. That paved road is the only way to get down to the inflow channel (background in photo). Most of you probably know how that area is set up. While the road leads to a boat ramp, that ramp gets little use because the lake elevation needs to be about 15 feet higher than the end of the pavement to be useful. The cows in the photo are where people should be able to walk out to use the inflow channel for fishing, kayaking, inflatable rafting, wildlife observation and general hiking.
When I called the EBL office after taking that photo, I asked why that gate to the paved access road was still locked. The gate was open before the COVID lockdowns began. The person I spoke with at the park office answered my question with a sarcastic comment about the area being closed because there was no water down there. I asked to speak with somebody else and was given the boat manager's number. He was on voice mail and has not returned my call.
I have lived in Elephant Butte since 2008. I am active bird watcher and I regularly do surveys at both EBL and Caballo for the New Mexico Ornithological Society, the International Shorebird Studies and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's ebird website. I mention all these things to assure you that I am quite sensitive to closures at our state parks. That paved road down to where the cows are grazing is never closed unless some very infrequent work is being done on the pavement or the boat ramp. There has never been a policy that has the gate opened and closed based on lake water elevation. Think of the campers in the campground. They cannot even go for a walk because of that locked gate.
Many people feared the COVID lockdowns would have a dire long term effect on our state government's arbitrary whims about denying opportunities to the citizenry. A favorite ploy of the park service is to say they cannot do this or that because they do not have enough personnel. I fear these continued lockdowns are being used for just that purpose.
I wish local government entities and the news media would contact these park superintendents and have them try to justify what they are doing. Furthermore, the excuse of not having enough personnel to patrol certain areas should be challenged with vigor. Anybody who uses the parks regularly knows that if you want to talk to a ranger you go to the office because that is where they hang out – not in the field.
Thanks for your time,
Dave Cleary
Elephant Butte, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.