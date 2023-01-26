While spending a couple of days soaking in your wonderful hot springs, I picked up last week’s Sierra County Sentinel. Once again, the T-or-C City Council was in discussion with Sierra Electric Co-op on the proposed sale of T-or-C’s electric infrastructure.
I would hope that with the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the city has factored in the direct 30% rebate for solar electric, self-generation and backup storage batteries. There are at least two ways to calculate, if going renewable, where it would make economic sense.
The Solar Value Project (SPEC) early stage decision model, allows a co-op or a city utility to input data to determine the economics of going solar. The other possibility is Olga Lavrova, electrical engineering professor at New Mexico State University. She is looking for students to do a project, to advise an electrical utility on the cost benefits and design of switching to renewable energy.
So there are two sources to obtain the information you need to make an informed decision. Also, as an aside, Kit Carson Electric Co-op (Taos) just resigned their contract to purchase power from Guzman Electric Power Co. with a projected savings of $10 million a year. On the other hand, Sierra Electric Co-op has a contract with Tri-State Generation in transmission until 2050.
The electrical generation field is rapidly changing. Do you really want to lock into a 27-year contract in which each of the co-op members are currently responsible for over $3000 of Tri-States debt. I think you can self-generate renewable electricity for a lot less, and maintain control of your generation future.
Sincerely,
s/Ward B. McCartney III
44 Trueno Loop
Belen, NM
