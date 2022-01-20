First, let me say I speak only for myself and do not represent the opinions of the other school board members or the superintendent.
At the school board meeting on January 10, I was pleased to see so many community members attending, some voicing their opinions, concerns, support or not regarding decisions made by Superintendent Dr. Segura and the school board.
It is important voters in Sierra County understand that Elections Have Consequences. School board members are supposed to abide by the dictates of the Public Education Department who is appointment by the governor, or we face removal. Governor Lujan-Grisham and her many PED Cabinet appointees have used her emergency powers to take local control away from New Mexico school districts.
I agree with the parents and concerned citizens who speak out against the mask mandates and overreach by the governor. It is, however, important for people to contact the governor, her PED cabinet secretary and deputy secretary to voice concerns and outrage that their children are spending in some cases 12 hours a day in masks, never knowing from one day to the next if children will be in school or at home on their computers learning.
There is an election coming up in November. The governor appoints the education secretary. Voters need to ask candidates questions. Voters in New Mexico must get out and vote, take their family members and neighbors to the polls. Flood the governor and PED with emails and phone calls, daily if necessary, and tell them to give local control of your schools back to you. Start asking the governor as well as candidates for all elected positions what they are going to do about the Public Education Department and how they are going to do it. Put them on the spot.
There are groups around the state who organize rallies voicing their opposition to the governor’s overreach. Contact them and get involved.
Be an informed voter and vote. Remember, Elections Have Consequences.
s/Julianne Stroup
T-or-C School District Board Member
T-or-C, NM
