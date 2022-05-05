2000 Mules” is a movie that proves, without a doubt that, and how, the Presidential Election in 2020 was stolen.
It is documented evidence that there was a major ballot stuffing operation going on in the key swing states, paid for by Soros’ and Zuckerberg’s illegal donations. If you cannot get to a movie theater (El Paso and Abq.) watch the trailers on the internet and do the research.
The Sierra County petition to seat a grand jury was stopped by the NM Supreme Court under orders from the governor. The NM Constitution states that upon receipt of the proper number of signatures, a Grand Jury SHALL be seated. The local judge assigned recused himself and we have not been given a new one. It seems that the NM Constitution and the Rule of Law has been suspended.
Last week, a group of concerned patriots came up to Sierra County and scanned the 2020 election material for further analysis. So far they are looking at Otero, Torrance, Doña Ana and Sierra County numbers – looking at the 'big picture' of our 2020 election. It seems that major problems were above the county level and mostly in the Secretary of State’s office, and the computers therein.
On Friday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m., a presentation will be given at the New Hope Revival Church (800 East Third Ave.) by David Clements. David will discuss the Clements Report (https://www.mixonium.com/public/post/11532) and what has been learned since its publication about the ways in which our (NM) election was manipulated. We will also ask for volunteers to spend a couple hours knocking on doors and canvassing voters about their election experiences. No questions about whom they voted for will be asked!
It is time to set aside the differences between the CAVES and the Tigers and work to preserve and maintain our county. We need open discussion on what is going on worldwide and how we are going to sustain our county through it!
No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation. –Douglas MacArthur
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
