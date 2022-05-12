“We need election reform because our elections are being stolen. And these huge powerful voting machine vending companies have privatized the election process in our country”. –Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
It has become clear, as we move towards the mid-term elections, that vote tampering and massive fraud has become the norm. If we do not have honest elections, we do not have a Constitutional Republic nor the Rule of Law. It’s time to fix it.
In order to fix it, we need to know where and how it is broken. The ‘Advocates for the City of Health’ are going to present two events that will answer these questions.
The first will be a presentation by David Clements, a former NMSU professor, who with his wife, Erin, compiled an analysis of the election irregularities that occurred in New Mexico during the 2020 Presidential election.(The Clement Report https://www.mixonium.com/public/post/11532). We will also talk about doing a Sierra County vote canvass and ask for volunteers who would like to participate. It will be held at the New Hope Revival Church, 800 Third Ave. at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20.
David will be speaking about the further research they have been doing in Otero, Torrance and Doña Ana counties, and the role that voting machines and big tech played in the theft of our democracy.
The second event, the first showing of '2000 Mules' will also be held at the New Hope Revival Church on Tuesday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m. '2000 Mules' is a new movie that shows, without a doubt, how the 2020 election was stolen by an organized stuffing of ballot boxes in the important swing states. Tracking the mules’ cell phones and showing video proof of 'ballot stuffing' – this movie ends the debate.
We cannot solve the world’s problems, or even those of NM, but we can make sure that the elections in Sierra County are fair and honest. Our next challenge is to engage in community dialog – what we will become and how we get there during this period of massive change.
I have the '2000 Mules' movie in digital MV4 format. Contact me with a memory stick for a copy.
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
