A constitution is not the act of a government, but of a people constituting a government; and government without a constitution is power without a right. All power exercised over a nation, must have some beginning. It must be either delegated, or assumed. There are not other sources. All delegated power is trust, and all assumed power is usurpation. Time does not alter the nature and quality of either. –Thomas Paine
It stands to reason that elections should be investigated periodically to assure that our trust in the system is valid. The most important part of the democratic process is the vote and the honesty of the elections. Therefore, our voting process should be without question - honest! So, when questioned by a significantly large number of people with significant evidence... it should be examined!
In NM, after the 2020 Presidential election, a report was published that had looked at the official results for each county throughout the state – all had questionable issues – significant questions to be answered, explanations given – enough to warrant further investigation – whatever your personal beliefs.
The Clements report can be found here at https://www.mixonium.com/public/post/11532
How can we trust the honesty and fairness of the next election if we are not 100% satisfied/confident with the last one? Or, how much corruption are you willing to accept?
It would make sense that we would do a check of the local (county) electoral system to verify its integrity and clarify any potential issues. The follow up in Otero County showed that the anomalies/problems were with the laws, procedures, digital technology, and the numbers. Even though the county clerks seemed to do everything correctly, the numbers recorded in Santa Fe were not the same. Statewide voting registration rolls are called into question.
Let's support an audit of Sierra County in order to ensure that we get who we vote for!
A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government. –Edward Abbey
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
