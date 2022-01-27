Thank you again for all your support during the first phase of our remodel. We really appreciate your kind comments on the “new” lobby and the view on where we’re going with this grand old historic building.
We’re starting phase two this week and (depending on how long it takes) we will be closed for at least a couple of weeks. We tore up the floors in phase one so we could replace the main sewer lines. Now we’re ordering a complete makeover!
We’re building newer, wider fire exit stairs in the back and working on the entrance. The lobby, concessions area, and the retail area are getting repainted and redecorated. We’re also doing some behind the scenes upgrades to our sound system.
The floor is the most time consuming part of this phase. It takes many days and multiple coats, then more days to cure it. Thank you for being patient with us. We are hoping that the supply chain issue does not affect us too much.
Thanks again to you all and as always a big thanks to Mo for keeping the lights on. See you at the movies!
Thank you,
s/NaNi Rivera
T-or-C, NM
