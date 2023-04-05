Hello Sierra County, we want to give you an update on the El Cortez Theater and inform you about some changes that will be taking place. We are very grateful to VIP Star Network, who funded ‘Friends of New Mexico Film’ so that way the El Cortez Theater could be open for the year of 2022. Until we can find another source to supplement that sponsorship, we will need to be more selective of the films that we can play.
Right now, for 2023 the selections coming up seem sparse. We hope to be able to show a movie at least once a month. Most films made in Hollywood right now are created for streaming platforms, both in production quality and the distribution rules designed for theaters.
With our community being small, it’s impossible to house any movie for more than one week. When we are allowed to exhibit a show for only a week, the distributors then start making them available for streaming and that has resulted in low attendance for our little theater in downtown T-or-C. We are basically losing money every time we play a movie, and it is now more than our small nonprofit can afford. Especially since the support of our generous sponsor has completed.
We will be looking at other business plans and hope to return to a normal screening schedule in the near future. There are some companies that have committed to start making movies for the big screen again. We are excited about that and look forward to playing those movies at the El Cortez Theater.
In the meantime, the good news is that El Cortez is available to rent for your own events – private or public. I really encourage everyone to take advantage of using our venue. When we do go back to screening movies on a regular schedule we will not be able to make any commerce on ticket sales for any other shows like another movie or a live performance.
Feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments on the El Cortez Theater. Thank you!
s/NaNi Rivera
T-or-C, NM
