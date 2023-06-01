Words From The Den

Hey there, Tiger fans, of all our students, from kindergarten right on through our senior class. We’re meeting here in the Den for a couple reasons. It’s quiet in here, and it’s air conditioned, another reason is because so many of us were in here recently to honor and give respect to the Class of 2023 as they walked the stage at graduation.
Excuse me if this one goes a little far afield. It should all makes sense in the end.
Springtime in Tiger Town is when we show ourselves at our best. Starting in late April with the Miss Fiesta Contest and winding right on through to Graduation and maybe just a bit beyond, are events that all of us can take pride in, that all of us unite to make happen and all of us celebrate the success of. Miss Fiesta contest is about helping young women build the tools for success within themselves. The whole community unites behind that.
Fiesta itself is a community undertaking. We all come together to celebrate our community, not this part or that part, but the entire community. People from across the spectrum put in countless hours, huge amounts of time and energy and skills to show our community off at its best.
Graduation is another thing we come together around. People and businesses and organizations from across the community, from across every artificial divide come together to celebrate the success and achievement of our kids. From businesses, organizations and individuals come many dozens of scholarships, something other communities marvel at.
Too often our focus is on what divides us. It takes us away from the truly important things that unite us, the things that matter in the right here and the right now.
Here’s the thing. We all laugh at the same jokes. We all weep at the same tragedies. And when tragedy falls on one of our neighbors, our community famously rises as one, each doing what they can to help the person or family through that terrible time of need. Red or blue, brown or white, rich or poor, none of that matters. They are in need and we are family. I for one think it would be a tragedy if we were to lose that because of differences not nearly as important as that which unites us.
I’ll never forget something that happened to me as a newcomer. It was a few months after I got the job I now hold, in 2016. Election year. I was driving the Palomas Canyon Road and got a flat tire and pulled over to the side of the road. I didn’t know anyone or anything.
Before I could really get more than the back of my Blazer opened, a truck pulled up and a guy jumped out saying, “Here, let me help.” I have no idea who it was. He just took over. A minute later, another truck pulled up and another guy jumped out. Someone else I didn’t know. “We got this,” they called out to me. Between them, they changed the tire and put everything to right. They wouldn’t let me lift a finger. They talked away, between themselves, making short work of the job. When they finished, they shook my hand and refused to take a penny. “No sir. Put your money away,” they said. “That’s just what we do here.”
Well, as they were pulling away, one going one direction and one going the other, I saw the bumper stickers they had on their trucks. And this is God’s honest truth. On one it said, “Trump/Pence In 2016” and on the other truck the bumper sticker said… you guessed it, “Hillary for President.”
As he told me, THAT is who we are. That is what we do here. Let’s not lose that. ‘Nuff said? Darn Straight!
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
