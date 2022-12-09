Let's Talk Hoops

Pull up a seat, Tiger fans, let’s have a talk. The way the last week has gone for our Tigers, I think maybe we better. First off, it’s early days. Our Tigers, both the Tiger boys and the Tiger girls are only just barely or not quite a quarter of the way through their schedule. The boys just finished game five of their 26 game schedule while the girls are slightly ahead, having completed six of their 25 games.
Are they doing as well as we want? No. Are they doing as well as THEY want? Again, no. And I know darn well they aren’t doing as well as all the fans in Tiger Town want. Well, yeah. That’s true, that’s accurate and I won’t sugarcoat it, at least as far as those first few games go.
But here’s the thing. These Tigers are already hard at work building on their not insignificant strengths and correcting those things that need fixing. And I’ll tell you something else, that may come as a shock. Both our Tiger basketball teams are sitting at the top of the district. That’s right. Well, almost. The girls are sharing that top spot with Socorro, who is 1-2 so far. Our Tiger girls have an extra win, at 2-4. The Tiger boys are just ahead of Socorro and way ahead of everyone else. But and here’s that big but you were waiting for. Like I said before, it IS early days. That cuts both ways.
But let me say this. I am not worried. Here’s why. I’m confident our Tiger boys and their excellent coaching staff will figure it out. They will get everyone healthy and suited up and find what needs fixing and do what needs to be done. They have the weapons and they understand and embrace defense as the path to success.
Our Tiger girls also have some offensive tools at their disposal. They are out on the court competing as a tight family of Tigers. They are tenacious on defense, have numerous offensive weapons, and they play aggressive, in your face Tiger basketball at both ends of the court. I think that when this season rolls to a close, there’s going to be a lot of people talking about this team.
For now, I’m getting ready to head up to Wingate in a few days. I’ve got a feeling that one way or another, we’ll have a whole different kind of conversation when I get back. Until then, remember this. We ALL are Tigers together. Every student, on a team or not, every team, every group and every single one of you. Either those are just words, or we are all in this together, this season and every season. This is Tiger Town and we are Tigers. Nuff said? Darn straight. Oh, and here’s one other thing from hoops seasons gone by… Hate To Lose!
