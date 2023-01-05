Let's Talk Hoops

Hi there, Tiger sports fans. Grab a seat and let’s get started.
I was watching the football game Monday, just taking it all in when the unthinkable happened. Of course, it wasn’t truly unthinkable. Injury in sports, even catastrophic injury is a possibility that’s always present.
Our hearts, all across Tiger Town, go out to the injured athlete Demar Hamlin, to his family, friends and teammates. First and foremost, that is the most important thing to keep in mind regarding this tragedy.
Something to remember in all the discussion about this tragedy, is that injury, even catastrophic injury, is always a possibility.
What we all hope never to see, was there, out on the field, halting competition, bringing instead into focus the immediacy of life, its fragility... and the importance to live each day with intent, to live each day striving to be the person you know you should be, and pursuing those things central to your heart and your spirit.
In those times when the risks and dangers are exposed, fully and tragically realized, we must keep several things in mind.
Accidents happen almost anywhere. You might be driving on a stretch of highway known for having a high number of accidents, but you travel it anyway because you want to see the spectacular scenery. Or maybe you enjoy skiing, or you are a delivery person, or you like hiking in the mountains. The point is, that almost every activity involves risk, because life itself comes with risks. Most activities come with a cost.
In football, as in all activities, we weigh the dangers and make decisions accordingly. We don’t go out of our way to seek out danger, we don’t take risks just for the sake of taking them, at least most of us don’t. Part of that process is to continually find ways that we can make what we do and engage in safer.
We go into any activity or anything we are doing with our eyes wide open, in the full knowledge that even doing so, we might experience a life-altering accident.
We don’t stop doing things that contain an element of danger or risk, just as we don’t live in a cocoon of bubble wrap… at least most of us don’t. If nothing else, life itself will not allow that. We can live in fear or we can live with a lust for life, and for living it fully, savoring every bit of it.
Take each moment as it comes. Enjoy every sunrise and appreciate the promise it holds for every new day. Savor the taste and texture of each new experience. Do what moves your spirit and brings smiles to the hearts of those around you, Hug your loved ones and hold them close.
So that’s it for another week. Remember to always cheer for and do whatever you can to support our Tigers… those one teams or activity groups, or those who are in neither. They ARE our future. And let’s keep Demar Hamlin in our prayers, and all of those who are struggling, suffering, feeling hopeless, in need, or alone. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
