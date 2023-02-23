Let's talk Hoops

Well, Tiger fans, here we are again. Pull up a seat and let’s reach into the bag and see what we can pull out to talk about.
Winter sports are winding down. By the time you read this, Thursday’s games, round two of the District 3AAA Tournament will be in the books. Either our Tigers will be headed to Socorro for the final showdown… or they won’t. After that, all that’s left is to wait for the State Championship Playoff racket release to see if either, both or neither team has an invitation to the dance, and if so, where we fall in the seeding.
There’s one extra thing pretty cool about this year playoff’s picture. We’ve grown a little complacent about the Tiger’s boys’ team. We forget that it was just a few years back, the 2017-18 team in fact, that started this run of consecutive appearances at the State Championships. We sort of expect them to be there. One important thing to remember, it takes a LOT to get that far. Our Tiger boys have delivered for five years in a row, and along the way they put a pair of State Champion banners up in the Den. I think they’ll get there this year, but let’s be a little appreciative of the effort they put out to get there.
Now, our Tiger girls. Let me tell you. Will they make the playoffs? That I don’t know. That picture will be clearer after Thursday and Saturday. What fills me with pride in this team is that today, after the regular season is over, they have a legit shot at getting that invite. Will they? I don’t know and would to want to guess, but just that they’re still in the conversation is… well, it fills me with pride. Tiger pride.
So, what about the he middle school teams? Well they are gold in my book. I mean it. While yeah, they have a long way to go and develop, and plenty to learn, of course they do. But wow! When I watched them compete this year, I saw things that reminded me a lot of a few of the best Tiger hoopsters I have seen. Now, I’m no expert, and there’s a long way to go, but they are showing some things that if they keep it up… well, you might just want to make sure you’ve got season tickets to the Den for at least five more years to come. Watching them on the court, and off it too for that matter, and I know that Tiger basketball has a very bright future. A LOT more on them will be said here as we go forward.
Anyway, we’re going to be winding down here in the Den. Pretty soon we’ll take up our conversation in the dugouts. So, until next week, let’s keep giving everything we can to our Tigers, that is, all our students. They ARE our future, and between you and me, I think our future will be in good hands. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.