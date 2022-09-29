in The End Zone

In The End Zone

Hey there Tiger fans. I’m over here. Got a nice grassy spot just past the goal line. Grab a piece of turf and let’s talk. Something a little bit different today, and we’ll keep it short, we’ve all got a game to get ready for.

So, what do you all think about this Inflatable Tiger Head thing that We Are Tigers has going? Don’t know about you, but I think it’s about time. Here’s the thing. It’s not just for football, though that’s what a lot of schools do. Well, let me tell you. Here in Tiger Town we don’t look at our schools being as like the rest. I’m not saying we’re something special… wait a minute. Yes, I am! We’re Tigers darn it and we need to always remember that and act like it.

