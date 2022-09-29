in The End Zone

Hey there Tiger fans. I’m over here. Got a nice grassy spot just past the goal line. Grab a piece of turf and let’s talk. Something a little bit different today, and we’ll keep it short, we’ve all got a game to get ready for.
So, what do you all think about this Inflatable Tiger Head thing that We Are Tigers has going? Don’t know about you, but I think it’s about time. Here’s the thing. It’s not just for football, though that’s what a lot of schools do. Well, let me tell you. Here in Tiger Town we don’t look at our schools being as like the rest. I’m not saying we’re something special… wait a minute. Yes, I am! We’re Tigers darn it and we need to always remember that and act like it.
This Tiger head would be for ALL outdoor Tiger sports, and any other student activities they can think of. After all, it will be THEIRS and we need everyone to chip in to help make it happen.
The Tiger Head is just a small piece of something bigger. Much bigger. So, here’s something to really think hard about.
We Are Tigers is also holding a fundraising raffle. Maybe you’ve seen something about it. What we want to do, if all of you in Tiger Town agree, is to take We Are Tigers to the next level. We want to make it what we hoped it would already be, if the Great Pause hadn’t happened that shut things down.
By the next level, I mean for it to provide significant help to every Tiger sports team and every student activity group. To help each do something special or get something they need, every one of them, every year.
But that’s not all. We Are Tigers funds the Tiger Heart Scholarship, which will continue and even expand. Plus finding things that directly benefit students at our elementary schools. We want to support ALL students across all five schools in our four campuses. AND, and this is a Big AND…. We want to relaunch Tiger Day Next October. Yeah, it’s a while to wait, but we need to do it right.
So, there it is. That’s the dream. And here’s something else, We Are Tigers will only spend money on things that directly benefit students. That’s how it’s always been and that’s how it will always be.
It’s a big ask, I know. We’ll be asking for businesses, families and individuals to make significant contributions on an annual basis. We’re still figuring it all out. Like, the various benefits and swag for the donors, and at what level. That sort of thing. But hey, the biggest benefit to anyone who gives, is that they are part of something that benefits our students. More details coming soon. Here’s one last thing to remember…. It’s for the kids.
Well that’s it for today, Tigers. I guess we better head and get ready for kickoff. See you back here in a bit…I’ll leave the lights on for you.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
