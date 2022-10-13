In The End Zone

In The End Zone

Hey there, Tiger fans. I’m up here in the nosebleed section. Just wanted some quiet time to collect my thoughts but grab a piece of bench and let’s talk. A couple things we need to get out in the open.

Let me start by saying this. I love ALL our Tiger teams, and win, lose or draw, I support them all, from preseason workouts through their post season banquet and beyond. I do that first and foremost because I love our Tigers, our students… our kids. Every last one of them. Let there be no doubt about that whatsoever.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.