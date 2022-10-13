In The End Zone

Hey there, Tiger fans. I’m up here in the nosebleed section. Just wanted some quiet time to collect my thoughts but grab a piece of bench and let’s talk. A couple things we need to get out in the open.
Let me start by saying this. I love ALL our Tiger teams, and win, lose or draw, I support them all, from preseason workouts through their post season banquet and beyond. I do that first and foremost because I love our Tigers, our students… our kids. Every last one of them. Let there be no doubt about that whatsoever.
All that said, let’s dive in headfirst. Probably no one’s going to be very happy with what I have to say.
The Tigers came away with the win against Mescalero Apache last Friday in Tiger Stadium, 27-20. It was a win they wanted; it was a win that you wanted. It sure as heck was a win that I wanted. But, (yes, a great big but) but celebration of the win was overshadowed by what was probably a school record being set. It was a record that no one on the team can take any pride in. In fact, talking with more than a few Tiger alumni, some of whom are former members of the Tiger’s football team, it was one that made them embarrassed to call themselves Tigers. This should never be.
Yeah, I heard all the talk afterwards. “The officials were out to get us.” Or, “We got hosed by the refs.” Well, you know the drill.
Let’s say here and now. Maybe there were some, SOME bad calls. There always are, always have been and always will be. Refs make mistakes. You know what, so do I, so do you and so does everyone else. That does not explain what happened Friday. In my mind, the biggest mistake the refs made was in not calling the two head coaches out to the field in an Officials Time Out to talk with them both, lay down the law to settle this thing down. They didn’t do that. But as far as I can see, from game time behind the lens and afterwards, watching the film, no one else did either. There’s plenty of blame to go around.
OK. When the flag count started to skyrocket, what was the coaching response? When it was personal fouls, unsportsmanlike conduct and the rest, what was the coaching response? And I’m talking about on both sides of the field here. I mean, what in the world. Who was in control of their teams?
Alright, now here’s another thing. Remember those three words that hang in every gym in New Mexico Prep sports? It says, “Compete With Class.” I don’t know about you, fellow Tiger fans, but those are a lot more than just words to me.
Here in Tiger Town our kids know they start with a whole lot of cards stacked against them, in so many ways. They know this from day one. That’s why it is of paramount importance that every single one of them, on every single team and I’m talking about from the super-star starter to the very tail end of the bench, from the water boys and girls, the managers and ball boys and everyone else, and all the coaching staffs. They have to carry themselves as the role models that they are. In short everyone, I mean everyone is being watched by hundreds or thousands of pairs of eyes.
So, here’s the thing. Every single one of them, heck, every single one of US needs to carry ourselves with pride, with integrity, with the confidence and the poise and the grace of Tigers. When a team is competing, youngsters are watching, who are either going to say, “I want to be just like them.” Or they are going to say, “I don’t want no part of THAT.” It’s up to each one of us to decide, who is it that we want to be and what kind of person do we want to show to the world that we are. What example do I want to set for my community, my little Tiger brothers and sisters, to my classmates and teammates and to my family… and to myself.
I know that we ALL can do better. No better time to start than right now, today.
Don’t think there’s much more to say about this right now. If you’re still talking to me, I’ll see you before game time. Until then, I’ll leave the lights on for you.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
