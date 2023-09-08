In The End Zone

Hey there, Tiger fans and everyone else here in Tiger Town too. Just a quick thought, then let’s get ready for dome Tiger action. High School sports are an interesting thing, filled with contradictions. In competition, things are reduced to wins and losses. As UCLA Bruins football coach Red Sanders famously said, “winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.” And there is a measure of truth here that anyone involved with sports, be they collegiate, professional or even high school sports deep down knows. But here’s the contradiction.
As anyone who has been involved in high school sports knows, sports for our student athletes is about more than just the W’s and L’s. It’s about a lot more. Here’s the first thing. Just a random fact, but one to consider. To graduate high school, you just have to pass. No F’s on the transcript and you graduate. Not so for sports. If you want to compete, you have to have academic eligibility and that means at least a C average. A two point. Better than what the student needs to graduate, that is, if they want to compete on a team.
There’s a heck of a lot more to it that just A’s and F’s, more than just W’s and L’s or X’s and O’s. Being on a team imparts lessons that out student athletes can benefit from all their lives and certainly long after they put on the jersey for the last time.
As part of a team, our student athletes learn about commitment, to team, to their teammates and to themselves. Student athletes learn about discipline, both the kind that hands out consequences for violating team expectations and rules, and the kind of discipline that gets a 16-year old up in time to be at the weight room at 5 a.m. in the middle of summer vacation. Self-discipline is the most important kind of discipline and the hardest to learn. Student athletes learn it.
Being on a team allows our student athletes to be a part of something greater than themselves. It allows them the chance to be a part of a family of a different sort. Sadly, for a few, it shows them for the first time in their lives, what being part of a family truly means.
Sports imparts lessons to student athletes that helps them to learn that some of the most fun, most satisfying things in life are those things we work the hardest for. It gives the opportunity to learn these lessons and many more. Lessons that make their value known and felt long after graduation.
I know I’m preaching to the choir, things most of you here in Tiger Town already know. It just seemed like something that ought to be said again.
Anyway, let’s get ready for some Tiger action, cheering on and supporting our kids… all of them. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.