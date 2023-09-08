End Zone

In The End Zone

Hey there, Tiger fans and everyone else here in Tiger Town too. Just a quick thought, then let’s get ready for dome Tiger action. High School sports are an interesting thing, filled with contradictions. In competition, things are reduced to wins and losses. As UCLA Bruins football coach Red Sanders famously said, “winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.” And there is a measure of truth here that anyone involved with sports, be they collegiate, professional or even high school sports deep down knows. But here’s the contradiction.

As anyone who has been involved in high school sports knows, sports for our student athletes is about more than just the W’s and L’s. It’s about a lot more. Here’s the first thing. Just a random fact, but one to consider. To graduate high school, you just have to pass. No F’s on the transcript and you graduate. Not so for sports. If you want to compete, you have to have academic eligibility and that means at least a C average. A two point. Better than what the student needs to graduate, that is, if they want to compete on a team.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

