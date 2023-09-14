In the End Zone

Hey there Tiger fans. Here we are in mid-season. Let’s grab a bench and talk it over. Just a couple things to chew on today. First off, I’m hearing some comments about our Tigers, that’s Varsity Football Tigers I’m talking about here. Important distinction because there’s six Tiger teams active in the fall, not counting JV and C-Teams, and only counting middle school volleyball once, though there are seventh and eighth grade teams. Anyway, back to the point.
The Tiger Football has a 1-3 record. That’s true. They’ve had two shutouts and a blowout. That’s true too. But let me tell you something right here. If that’s as far as you’re going to look, then you’re missing the bigger picture.
Eunice, who we played last week is ranked number 26 statewide, that’s including ALL schools, regardless division. Not one other 2A or even 3A school ranks higher than they do. In fact, in the top 25 there are two 4A schools. The rest are all 5A and 6A. So yeah, an elite school packed with tons of experience beat us. Heck, they have more seniors and juniors on their team than our entire team, all grades. Remember, two thirds of our team are freshmen and sophomores. This isn’t to disparage our Tigers, but to illustrate a point. Experience and years playing together count, and they count not just for something, they count for a lot.
I guess what I’m trying to say is this, we have a young team, we have a team that is rebuilding completely different from anything we’ve done before. It’s going to take time. Now, I know it’s hard, I don’t care. Be patient anyway.
We’ve got some very dedicated, hardworking student athletes and we have an equally dedicated and hardworking coaching staff. A lot of us want quick results. I know I do, heck, I want a microwave that heats my coffee up in five seconds, not 60. But you know what? Ain’t going to happen. I’d rather see it done right than done quick. And here’s a flash… It’s being done right. So, keep supporting Tiger Football. They’re going in the right direction. The work done now will yield results. It DOES take time.
Okay, here’s one other thing. It’s about leaders, student athlete leaders. Leaders are leaders because they are. It really IS that simple. They are leaders, not because they are chosen but because they are.
Leaders work harder, take on more responsibilities, do more of the mundane tasks than the rest. Leaders are there on time. In fact, leaders are usually early. Leaders take the youngest or least experienced under their wing. Leaders know that every single person on the team is important and do what they can to make sure they know that.
I’ll tell you a story. It’s a team race one summer… long distance, just the team, Tigers running. One Tiger finished first, way out in front by far. He grabbed a quick drink of water, turned around and ran way back to where the last ones were struggling. Then he ran back to the finish with them. Then he made sure that THEY crossed the finish line before him, so that no Tiger would come in last. THAT is what being a leader means. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.